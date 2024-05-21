Angela Rippon has blasted the BBC for shunning consumer shows in primetime slots.

Angela Rippon has criticised the BBC's approach to consumer shows

The 'Rip Off Britain' presenter has questioned the broadcaster's decision to keep her show as part of the daytime schedule, with 'Watchdog' also reduced to being a weekly segment as part of 'The One Show'.

She told the Radio Times magazine: "How come such a valuable programme doesn't command the spotlight and the bigger audience of a primetime slot?

"Why is consumer journalism absent from BBC primetime television? Well, that's the question we are constantly asked by loyal viewers.

"'Rip Off Britain' was conceived as a daytime programme, so that's where we stay. It's one of the peculiarities of TV scheduling."

The 79-year-old star insisted the prevalence of scams means consumer shows need to be broadcasted to the biggest audience possible.

She said: "Let's face it, in the current economic climate where every penny counts, and consumers are more and more under threat from scams that rob them of their hard-earned cash, millions more could benefit from our expertise, advice and reputation."

Angela pointed to the dangers presented by "sophisticated scammers, fraudsters and blatant rip-off merchants", which makes such shows more necessary than ever before.

She added: "With a cost-of-living crisis and so much of our financial lives - from banking to shopping - online, it could be argued that consumer programming has never been more important."

While the TV schedule isn't ideal, Angela pointed out that viewers can still stream 'Rip Off Britain' even if they aren't home when it's first aired.

She said: "Fortunately, BBC iPlayer means you can be your own scheduler.

"Watch 'Rip Off Britain' in your own prime time, at nine o'clock at night or three in the morning - whatever works for you."