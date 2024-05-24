Dominic West would "love" to take part in this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Dominic West would 'love' to take part in this year's Strictly

The 54-year-old actor has issued a come-and-get-me plea to the BBC Latin and ballroom show's bosses, admitting he would be up for taking to the dancefloor and has some dance experience from 2014 movie 'Pride'.

When quizzed by 'This Morning' hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary whether he would take part in the show, he said: "I would love to, yeah I would do it. Did you see 'Pride'? I did a two-minute dance."

Asked why 'Strictly' bosses haven't asked him to appear in the show, he said: "I don't know, maybe they didn't like that [this dancing in 'Pride']."

Dominic would love pro dancer-turned-show judge Anton Du Beke to come out of retirement to partner him on the programme.

Asked who he wants as his pro partner, he said: "I don't know ... Anton?"

Dermot suggested: "Get him out of retirement!"

Several stars have been linked to this year's 'Strictly', including professional boxer Tommy Fury and pop star Will Young, who took part in the show in 2016, but he pulled out "for personal reasons".

Last month, Will said withdrawing from 'Strictly' was the "hardest point" of his career, because he was "in the middle of a protracted breakdown" and experiencing PTSD at the time.

The 'Jealously' hitmaker said on the 'How To Fail with Elizabeth Day' podcast: "I wish I had experienced it when I wasn't ill because I would've loved it.

"I love dancing, I trained in ballet and contemporary.

"I was actually really excited about doing the show but just leaving the house going 20 yards to the corner shop was hard.

"I was in the middle of a protracted breakdown and PTSD, and I learned very quickly I wasn't able to do this.

"It was a heightened agoraphobia. Imagine having panic attacks 24 hours a day. I don't know how I managed it, to be honest.

"I don't see it as a failure, but I see it as probably the hardest point of my career."

According to Gambling.com, Tommy is the 4/6 favourite to swap boxing for the ballroom this year, while Will is Evens to take part in the programme, and darts legend Phil Taylor is 11/8.