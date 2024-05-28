Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are having "difficult conversations" over who gets their beloved dog Maggie.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently announced their split

The 64-year-old TV presenter and Ruth recently announced their break-up, but the duo are still to decide who will keep their pet pooch.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Maggie is like a daughter to them. They dote on her. But she’s getting on and they know she needs stability.

"It’s a case of who can give her that."

Eamonn and Ruth, 64, are both very fond of their dog, and Eamonn - who underwent spinal surgery in 2022 - would feel heartbroken if he's forced to give her up because of his health issues.

The insider continued: "The thought of giving her up is heartbreaking to him. But if Ruth is able to get out and about and walk her more, then it may well be that she gets Maggie in the split."

Meanwhile, Eamonn addressed their break-up during his latest appearance on GB News.

The veteran presenter thanked viewers for their support amid his split from Ruth.

Eamonn - who has been married to Ruth since 2010 - said: "Just before we move on, we'd just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation.

"Your support for both of us is very much appreciated."

Prior to that, an insider revealed that Eamonn was determined to address the issue on air.

The source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Eamonn is always frank on camera and knows it will be odd for him to discuss the day’s news without mentioning his split so he’ll say a few words.

"He is putting on a brave face and will be the true professional he always is. Focusing on work will be a welcome distraction."