Sherrie Hewson has called for the return of 'Benidorm', after the show reached a new audience on Netflix.

Sherrie Hewson has called for the return of Benidorm, after the show reached a new audience on Netflix

The 'Hollyoaks' actress - who recently joined the E4 show as evil granny Martha Blake - would "definitely go back" to the ITV sitcom, and she would love there to be a big screen version of 'Benidorm'.

She told OK! magazine: "I think 'Benidorm' is bigger now than when we were actually on television.

"People stop me and say, ‘I’m rewatching Benidorm again.’

"It’s been in the top 10 on Netflix..

"There’s nothing on telly like it, is there? I call it 'Carry On Funny' because it’s a very British sense of humour.

"I’d definitely go back - we all loved our time on 'Benidorm'. I say they should make a film out of it."

'Benidorm' - which was created by Derren Litten - ran for 10 series before being shelved after 2018's 10th season.

The show saw holidaymaker characters descend on the same all-inclusive Solana hotel each year in Spain's Benidorm.

Sherrie portrayed Solana manageress Joyce Temple-Savage in the series, and the 73-year-old actress is still in touch with several cast members, including now-'Coronation Street' actor Tony Maudsley, who portrayed hair salon owner Kenneth Du Beke in ‘Benidorm’.

She added: "I’m still in touch with a lot of the cast still.

"Tony Maudsley and I speak every other day.

"We never stop talking about 'Benidorm' - it was 10 years of our lives."

In October, Derren revealed he had enough material for 74 more episodes of the iconic sitcom.

A fan on X asked him: "Would be great to see new episodes... Derren Litten surely living in Benners you have plenty of stories you could pen?"

Derren replied: "I don’t live in Benidorm but I live fairly close by.

"I have more stories for another 74 episodes; if ITV wants them, they know where I am!"