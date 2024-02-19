Molly Smith and Tom Clare have won 'Love Island: All Stars'.

Molly Smith has won the ITV series alongside Tom Clare

The blonde beauty and Tom, 24, have been crowned as the winners of the ITV show, after they overcame competition from Callum Jones and his new partner Jess Gale to claim the £50,000 prize.

Reflecting on their success, Tom said: "Wow! I can’t believe it - it is mental!"

Molly, 29 - who became emotional after being crowned as the winner - has admitted that she sees a long-term future with Tom.

She said: "It was all meant to be. I wouldn’t entertain it if I didn’t see this being something serious on the outside."

Tom is also determined to continue their romance in the outside world.

He told Molly: "I genuinely see you being my girlfriend."

Molly first appeared on 'Love Island' back in 2020, and she previously admitted that the TV show has changed her life, likening the series to "an all-inclusive holiday that you never want to end".

She explained: "'Love Island' itself is amazing, like an all-inclusive holiday that you never want to end, and it gives you amazing opportunities."

On the other hand, Molly acknowledged that she's faced her fair share of criticism, too.

The reality star said: "With fame, there is trolling of course. If you put yourself out there on social media, you’re going to get trolling. I tend to delete the comment, block the account and try to ignore it."

Meanwhile, Sophie Piper - who is the younger sister of 'This Morning’s Rochelle Humes - and Josh Ritchie came in third place during the 'Love Island: All Stars' final.