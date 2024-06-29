Sean Wilson is set to return to 'Coronation Street' for Helen Worth's exit storyline.

Sean Wilson is set to return to Coronation Street

The 73-year-old actress is departing her role as Gail Platt later this year after 50 years, and it has now been revealed she will get a happy ending by reconciling with former husband Martin Platt - who Sean played from 1985 to 2000 before making a brief return in 2018 to say goodbye to his on-screen family when his character decided to emigrate to New Zealand - and leaving Weatherfield.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “A number of options were considered for Gail’s departure from the cobbles but bosses knew the moment needed to truly celebrate one of Corrie’s most iconic characters as well as honour Helen’s astonishing run on the soap.

“It just didn’t sit right to kill her off or have Gail suffer more tragedy after, let’s face it, a pretty traumatic life.

“Martin was always considered the one that got away and bosses are thrilled they’ve been able to tempt Sean back to wave Gail goodbye.

“The plotline has many nuances, twists and turns but script writers all want this to feel like a gorgeous end of Gail’s story, with her finally finding her happy ending.”

Helen confirmed earlier this month she had signed her final contract and would be leaving the soap at the end of the eyar.

Making her announcement, she said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

“The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet.”

At the time, soap bosses teased that Gail will “bid farewell to Weatherfield in a major storyline for the Platt family”.

Meanwhile, Sean previously admitted he'd return to the soap if producers pitched the right storyline.

He said: “I think the character is well-remembered and people are generally very nice, very complimentary, and long may that continue.

“If the question was put in front of me then I’d have to think about it.”