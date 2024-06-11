'This Country' star Charlie Cooper has landed his own funny factual series for the BBC.

The 35-year-old actor and writer is to front 'Charlie Cooper's Local Legends', which will shine a light on bonkers rural myths of the UK for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

He said: "I’m really excited about this new series, as I’ve always been fascinated by local legends, myth and folklore.

"As I see it, my mission is to explore our ancient world, seek out mythical creatures and boldly go where no TV presenter has gone before."

In the three-part series, Charlie will tour the UK in his campervan, and he will investigate everything from Crop Circles and UFOs in Wiltshire to roaming ghost dogs on the coast and countryside of East Anglia.

The ‘Stags’ actor - whose sister is fellow 'This Country' creator Daisy May Cooper - will meet believers and the naysayers, and visit iconic locations along the way.

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three said: "It is super thrilling and scary in equal measure to see what mysteries and magic Charlie uncovers on his adventures.

"We are so pleased to be working with him on his factual debut at the BBC and we are sure that audiences will be captivated by everything he discovers."

Tom O’Brien, MD of Naked West and Executive Producer, added: "We’re delighted to be working with Charlie and BBC Three on a brand-new adventure series ripe with character, kookiness and the uncanny.

"British folktales are finding new life once again with a real explosion of interest, so it’s a great time to unearth their origins, quirks and meaning for the present-day."

Broadcast details for 'Charlie Cooper's Local Legends' - which is a working title - will be confirmed in due course.