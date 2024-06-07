Jay Blades is reportedly set to front a ‘Repair Shop’ spin-off show.

The TV host, 54, was left out of filming of the start of the upcoming series of the repair series after he was left reeling by the killing of his uncle Richard Brathwaite, 72, a week before his fitness instructor wife Lisa Zbozen, 43, announced the end of their short-lived marriage.

But the BBC is said to be backing the presenter after apparently green lighting ‘The Repair Shop on the Road’ show series, which will travel across Britain to revive guests’ broken treasures.

A TV insider told The Sun: “This is a great vote of confidence in ‘The Repair Shop’ presenter, even if it does see the limelight shift from him somewhat in this spin-off.

“It’s also another sign of just how successful the show has become in the seven years it’s been on our screens.”

The Sun added the show – which is expected to start filming later this year – will put “less emphasis on frontman Jay”, and “more on the supporting team of restorers” from the ‘The Repair Shop’ team.

‘The Repair Shop’ launched in 2017 and is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in West Sussex.

The show has spawned several specials, including a festive show, and it has been parodied on Comic Relief.

In 2022, King Charles, 75, made an appearance on the show, bringing in a clock that required restoration.

At the end of May, Jay cancelled a planned festival appearance in the wake of his uncle’s murder and marriage collapse.

His appearance at the Hay literary festival on 30 May was axed as he continues to take time out after the traumas of his uncle’s killing and marriage split.

A statement from Jay’s team said: “We wanted to confirm that as Jay Blades continues to take time out, he won’t be attending the session as advertised at this year’s Hay Festival.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment that this may have caused and we hope you enjoy the rest of the festival.”

Jay had been due to speak to journalist Sarfraz Manzoor, 52, at the Hay event in Wales about his book ‘Life Lessons: Wisdom and Wit from Life’s Ups and Downs’, which is filled with his inspirational tales about making the best of life.

Jay said in May he would be taking a break from social media after the death of his uncle, which was followed by Jay’s wife Lisa announcing the end of their brief marriage.

Jay’s uncle Richard was stabbed to death on a quiet north London street in March, with the Old Bailey hearing it followed a “long-running” neighbour dispute.

The host got married to Lisa at a beachfront villa in Barbados in November 2022, and she said when she walked out on their 18-month marriage it had “just got worse and worse”, until she “grabbed a bag of a few things and I left”.

Lisa added in an emotional social media post on 2 May: “I have been quiet until now, but the papers seem to be picking up this story, but some parts have been definitely missed, so it’s forced my hand... this was the whole post on a private forum: I don’t know how to say this because it’s still really raw.

“I probably should be really angry but I’m just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now. I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much.

“I wanted my husband to love me and keep me safe, and I would love him right back, but it just got worse and worse, until I grabbed a bag of a few things and I just left.”